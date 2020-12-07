Oppo Reno5 4G Chipset, Battery Details Leaked Online: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno5 series later this week in China. Ahead of the launch, several leaks about the Oppo Reno5 series have emerged. The latest one talks about the 4G model of the Reno5, which will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 720G processor. For now, Oppo hasn't confirmed any of the details.

Oppo Reno5 4G Details

So far, we've heard leaks and tipped renders about the 5G-supported Oppo Reno5 series. However, fresh rumors reveal that a 4G version of the upcoming series is said to debut in the global market. What's more, the Oppo Reno5 4G has already received certification and approval in several countries!

Now, its key specs have come to the surface. A tweet by tipster TheLeaks notes that the Oppo Reno5 4G smartphone will draw power from the Snapdragon 720G chipset, just like its predecessor - the Reno4 4G that debuted a couple of months ago. The phone is expected to include up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

Other details include a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno5 4G will reportedly pack four cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters for depth and macro shots. A single 44MP selfie camera is expected in the punch-hole cutout.

Oppo Reno5 4G: What's New?

Another tipster Chun points that there's a large similarity between the upcoming Oppo Reno5 4G and the Realme 7 Pro. However, the biggest addition is that the Oppo Reno5 4G will feature the SuperVOOC 50W fast charging support, unlike the Realme 7 Pro. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will also include a 4,310 mAh battery and a plastic body.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno5 4G will reportedly include a 44MP selfie camera, which is said to be equipped with AI features. From the looks of it, the SD 720G chipset that's found on several other smartphones could be a common factor. Yet, the Oppo Reno5 4G will feature several new specs, including different color options.

Even with all these details available online, none of it has been confirmed by the company. What's more, the precise launch date of the Oppo Reno5 4G is also unclear. We expect to know more in the coming days.

