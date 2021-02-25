Oppo Reno5 K With Snapdragon 750G Goes Official: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno5 5G was launched back in December in China. However, the standard model is yet to be announced in India. Now, the company has added another model called the Oppo Reno5 K. The design and the features of the phone are identical to the original model except for the processor.

The Reno5 K runs the Snapdragon 750G, unlike the Snapdragon 765G on the Reno5. As far as the price is concerned, the company has not shared any word regarding price. To recall, the original Oppo Reno 5 price starts in China CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,400). Furthermore, the Oppo Reno5 K will be on sale starting March 6 in China. The device comes in Green Breeze, Starry Dream, and Midnight Black color variants.

Oppo Reno5 K: Features

The Oppo Reno5 K gets the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display as the original model with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 750G chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, it remains to be seen whether the new model will available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Coming to the software, the handset runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It has a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. There is a 64MP quad-rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno5 K. the main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait shooter. For selfies and videos, it has a 32MP front shooter.

For security, the handset features an in-display fingerprint scanner and it measures 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm in dimensions and weighs only 180 grams. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C. However, it lacks a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

