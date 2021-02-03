Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G Appears On TEENA Listing; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno5 5G is sweeping headlines for its performance and it looks like we might get a new Lite variant in the series. The alleged Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G with the model number PELM00 appeared at a few certification listings, revealing a couple of key details. Do note, there is still no official confirmation about the Lite model.

Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G On TEENA Listing

Reports reveal that the Oppo PELM00 smartphone has appeared on the Chinese TEENA telecom listing. The phone is rumored to be the Oppo Reno5 Lite and will sport support 5G network. The phone appears to be notch-less, but it could feature a punch-hole or a waterdrop cutout. The listing reveals the upcoming phone will measure 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8mm with a 6.43-inch screen.

The rumored Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G on the TEENA listing reveals the power button on the right side and the volume rockers on the left. It appears there is no fingerprint sensor either on the side or at the rear. This means we could have an AMOLED in-fingerprint display.

The images from TEENA reveal the rear and the front side of the phone. But a lot of details are unclear. The image indicates a triple-camera setup; however, a fourth sensor could also be present. Apart from this, the listing doesn't have much information on the Reno5 Lite.

Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G Launch: What To Expect

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Lite model. Previously, the alleged Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G appeared on the Chinese 3C listing. Here, the same model number of the Oppo PELM00 device appeared with the 4,220 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

To note, the premium Oppo Reno5 and the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G models have been a hit across markets. Now, the Lite model could launch with a slightly cheaper price tag. Since the rumored Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G has appeared on two listings, we can expect to see a launch pretty soon. At least, we'll have more information about the phone in the coming days.

