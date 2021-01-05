ENGLISH

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G To Launch On January 18 In India: First MediaTek 5G Smartphone In India

    By
    |

    2021 is off to a great start, especially for those looking for a new mid-range 5G smartphone. Xiaomi is launching one today, and Oppo has now confirmed that the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G will launch in India on January 18, which is yet another mid-range 5G capable smartphone.

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G To Launch On January 18 In India

     

    When it comes to specifications, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is similar to the OnePlus Nord, another mid-range 5G smartphone but with a different chipset. The Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will run Android 11 OS with ColorOS 11 skin on top.

    The device features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

    The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch bezel-less OLED display with FHD+ resolution, and a tiny punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera placement. The display offers a peak refresh rate of 90Hz, and there is also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

    A 4,350 mAh battery fuels the Reno5 Pro 5G with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The device does not support wireless charging neither it has an IP rating.

     

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Expected Price In India

    Considering the features and specifications offered by the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, the device is likely to cost a bit more than the OnePlus Nord. Given the price of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is likely to be priced around Rs. 35,000, and the company is likely to include the fast charging adapter in the retail package.

