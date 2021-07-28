Oppo Reno6 4G With SD 720G Announced; Major Upgrades Over Reno6 5G News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno6 series went official recently along with the Reno6 5G and the Reno6 Pro 5G. Another variant has been added to this lineup; however, with a standard 4G network connectivity. The Oppo Reno6 4G is the latest variant in this series, bringing a different set of hardware compared to the 5G model.

Oppo Reno6 4G Specifications; What's Different From Reno6 5G?

The Oppo Reno6 4G is launched with the Snapdragon 720G processor. On the other hand, the Reno6 5G debuted as the company's first Dimensity 900 powered smartphone. The 4G model has been announced with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device supports an external microSD card as well for storage expansion.

The Reno6 4G is also launched with a punch-hole display with the camera cutout positioned on the upper left of the panel. The handset is equipped with a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display further offers 410 PPI pixel density, 600 nits peak brightness, and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Moving to the optics, the Reno 6 4G has the same camera setup as the Reno6 5G model. However, the former features an additional sensor and has a quad-lens module instead of a triple-lens setup. The device sports a 64MP primary sensor at the rear with an f/1.74 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The remaining setup has a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture.

The selfie camera is also upgraded here. The Reno6 4G has a 44MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Just for reference, the Reno6 5G features a smaller 32MP selfie camera.

Other highlight features include the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 interface, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC support. The Reno6 4G also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The Reno6 4G has a 4,310 mAh battery which is aided by 50W Flash Charge Vooc 4.0 support.

Oppo Reno6 4G Price, Global Launch

The Oppo Reno6 4G has been launched in a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device is tagged at IDR 5,199,000 (approx Rs. 26,000) in Indonesia. Oppo is yet to reveal the Reno6 4G's launch details for India and the remaining global markets. The handset can be purchased in Aurora and Stellar Black colors.

Best Mobiles in India