Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition Announced; Coming To India As A OnePlus Phone?

Oppo Reno7 series debuted in the market with flagship features and an attractive price tag. The popular Chinese brand has released another model as part of the series. The new Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition has debuted in the Chinese market. The new smartphone is available in a single color option of Velvet Red.

Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition Price

To note, the Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition is currently released only in China and is available in three variants. The base model includes 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,800). The other variants include 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, priced at CNY 2,99 (roughly Rs. 35,300) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,900), respectively.

Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition Features

One of the key standout features of the new Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition is its design. The new phone is available in a bright red color, featuring a tiger symbol on the rear panel to symbolize the Year of the Tiger. Apart from this, most of the other features of the new Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition remain the same as the Oppo Reno7 5G.

This includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition gets its power from the Dimensity 900 chipset with 5G support. This is the same processor powering the Oppo Reno7 5G is based on a 6nm architecture and supports UFS 2.2 storage.

The Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP depth lens. The phone includes a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. Apart from the Oppo Reno7 5G New Year Edition, a new OnePlus phone is also tipped with similar features.

Coming To India As A OnePlus Phone?

OnePlus and Oppo are owned by the same parent company and recently announced a better integration of the two brands. In this context, the Oppo Reno7 series has been limited to only the Chinese market. This is why we might get a OnePlus series with the same features as the Reno7. However, these are mere speculations for now and should be taken with a grain of salt.

