Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Chinese smartphone giant Oppo unveiled the new Reno7 series smartphones in its home market China back in November 2021. The series comprises three models - the Reno7 SE, standard Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro. Now, it looks like the company is all set to bring the new Oppo Reno7 series smartphones to India.

While there are three models, a report by MySmartPrice citing the tipster Mukul Sharma notes that the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro models will be launched in India. The report notes that the Oppo Reno7 smartphones will be launched in the country by the end of this month or eary in February. Furthermore, the tipster has spotted the promotional poster for the upcoming smartphones.

Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro Specifications

Going by the specifications of these new smartphones awaiting their launch in India, the Oppo Reno7 bestows a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor teamed up with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 processor.

Running Android 12 topped with ColorOS 12, the Oppo Reno7 bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a tertiary 2MP macro lens. There is a 32MP selfie camera sensor at the rear of the smartphone. Furthermore, the Oppo smartphone gets power from a 4500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The other aspects include an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C charging port.

Talking about the Oppo Reno7 Pro, the smartphone adorns a relatively larger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max protection. It retains the same storage, RAM, camera and battery aspects except for the 65W fast charging support.

Expected Price In India

As per the reports, the Oppo Reno7 will be priced between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 31,000 in the country. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 Pro could be priced between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000 in the country. However, an official confirmation from Oppo regarding the availability and pricing of these is awaited.

Best Mobiles in India