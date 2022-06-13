New Oppo Phone With Triple Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Spotted; Is Oppo Reno7A? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno series has been quite popular in the premium segment and has an attractive price tag. Recently, the brand launched the Oppo Reno8 series in China, which is yet to arrive in other markets. On the other hand, it looks like Oppo isn't done with the Reno7 series just yet. The latest reports suggest we might soon get a new Oppo Reno7A model.

Oppo Reno7A Renders Leaked

The Oppo Reno7A could debut quite soon, at least in the home market, China. A report by 91Mobile has revealed the renders and the possible specs of the upcoming Oppo Reno7A. If these reports are to be believed, the Oppo Reno7A will sport a punch-hole display on the top-left corner. It also seems to pack a sleek frame with a slightly thick chin.

Apart from this, the leaked renders give us a good look at the camera setup at the rear. One can see the triple-camera setup paired with an LED flash, housed in a rectangle module on the alleged Oppo Reno7A. Two of these camera sensors are larger and more prominent, and the other sensor seems to be smaller, which could be a macro or a B&W shooter.

Additionally, the leaked renders of the upcoming Oppo Reno7A also reveal the volume rockers on the right side of the smartphone. There also seems to be an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also suggests an AMOLED display for the phone. The leaked renders also reveal the Oppo Reno7A in blue and black colors.

Oppo Reno7A Launch: What To Expect?

Presently, there's not much known about the new Oppo Rneo7A. For one, we're not sure if the new phone would even be called that. The report also mentions a couple of differences between the specs sheet and the leaked renders.

For instance, the spec sheet allegedly stated a quad-camera setup on the Oppo Reno7A. However, the leaked renders reveal only three cameras on the rear panel, which makes it contradictory. Moreover, this is the first time we're hearing of an 'A' model in the Reno series, which makes it an original.

Presently, the Oppo Reno8 is tipped to launch in India and other markets in the coming weeks. We can also expect updates on the alleged Oppo Reno7A ahead of the launch.

