Oppo Reno8 Pro+ Key Specs Spotted Online; Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, MariSilicon X Revealed

Oppo will soon unveil the next-gen Reno8 series in China. The brand is yet to confirm the exact launch date; however, the Reno8 series models will go official by this month. The series will include three models namely - the Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and the Reno8 Lite. However, it seems the brand will also launch the Pro Plus variant. The latest info has revealed key specs of the upcoming Oppo Reno8 Pro+.

Oppo Reno8 Pro+ Features Revealed

The specifications of the Oppo Reno8 Pro+ were shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. The device is tipped to feature the aluminum metal frame and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC the same SoC runs the recently launched OnePlus 10R. The tipster also confirms that the Reno8 Pro+ will ship with the brand's custom MariSilicon X NPU.

A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the Reno8 Pro+ which will come with 80W fast charging. Besides, the phone will offer a triple rear camera system including a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other aspects will include a 32MP front camera sensor, dual speakers, NFC, and X-axis linear motor. Additionally, the device will measure 7.34mm in thickness and weigh about 183 grams. It is expected to be available grey, black and green color options.

Oppo Reno8 Series: What To Expect?

Besides, the features of the Oppo Reno8 Lite were recently revealed online. The phone is said to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC will run the Lite variant and it will come with a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors.

On the other hand, the standard Reno8 is said to be the first phone to run the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. There is no official confirmation regarding the aforementioned specs, so, it's better to take as speculations.

Oppo Reno8 Series: Launching In India?

Oppo has not shared anything regarding the India launch of the Reno8 series. Rumors suggested that the Oppo Reno8 series will launch by end of June in India. Alongside, the brand will also bring its first-ever tablet Oppo Pad and other IoT products.

