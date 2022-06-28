Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro India Launch Next Month: Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno8 is one of the latest smartphones that's gearing up to enter the Indian market. The Oppo Reno8 series debuted in China a few weeks back, which includes the vanilla Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro, and the Oppo Reno8 Pro+. The Oppo Reno8 series launch in India is right around the corner suggests a new report.

Oppo Reno8 Launch In India

If this report is to be believed, the Oppo Reno8 will launch on July 18 in India. The original Oppo Reno8 series included three models. But it looks like the Indian market will get only two models, reports MySmartPrice. This could be the Oppo Reno8 and the Reno8 Pro+ models. However, the report further says the Pro+ model would be rebranded as the Oppo Reno8 Pro.

Oppo Reno8 Series Features: What To Expect?

The India launch of the Oppo Reno8 series will likely retain most of the features when it arrives in India. The report states there could be a tweak with the Oppo Reno8 Pro model. For one, the upcoming Oppo Reno8 could launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

The original Oppo Reno8 Pro variant launched with the snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. Apart from this, the Oppo Reno8 flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It also includes a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Oppo Reno8 series packs the MariSilicon X chip that enhances the camera experience. The vanilla Oppo Reno8 includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and two 2MP cameras for macro and B&W shots. Plus, there's another 32MP sensor in the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno8 base model will get the Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Reno8 series will likely get a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support. The phones will include the usual connectivity options, including the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Reno8 series is a premium flagship offering with advanced cameras. The price of the Oppo Reno8 in India is still under wraps. We can expect the smartphones to take on other flagships from Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and so on.

