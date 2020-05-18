Oppo Shuts Its Noida Factory After Six Workers Test Positive News oi-Priyanka Dua

Oppo recently announced that it has started operations at the Noida manufacturing plant with 30 percent of workers. However, in a just week's time, the company has suspended its operations as six workers tested positive with Coronavirus.

"We have been asked not to come to the factory as six Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at our manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. The company has asked us to stay at home until further notice," an Oppo worker was quoted by IANS. The report states that other employees have asked to stay at home until the next notice. It said that the company will only resume the services once they do a screening of all 3,000 employees.

"As an organization that places the safety of all employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated the COVID 19 testing for over 3,000 employees, for whom results are awaited," Oppo said.

It is worth mentioning that Oppo has resumed its operations after receiving permission from the Uttar Pradesh Government. The company has also informed that it is taking several measures to disinfect the plant.

Oppo To Launch Find X2 In India

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is likely to bring its new series of smartphones in the country. The company has also shared this via its official Twitter account.

The smartphone is already available in China. The company is likely to bring two devices in the country i.e the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the OPPO Find X2. The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch along with a 1080x3168 resolution. Moreover, the smartphone comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and it will run Android 10.

The Oppo Find X2 comes with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, 12MP sensor, and 13MP telephoto sensor. The upcoming device is likely to feature stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance. Besides, the Oppo Find X2 will run Android 10 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It will also feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

