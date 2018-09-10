Oppo smartphone with model number PBDM00 surfaces on Geekbench

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its flagship smartphone the Oppo Find X back in June. The handset was launched with the first ever motorized sliding camera. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. We have also seen the launch of R17 and R17 Pro launch in China in the very short time. Now, it seems that the company is gearing up to launch another powerful device. A handset from Oppo with model number PBDM00 has surfaced on Geekbench.

The smartphone has managed to earn 2,063 points in the single-core test and 8113 points in the multi-core test. According to the benchmark listing, this new phone will pack an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, clocked at 1.77GHz. The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. Apart from hardware, it seems that the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box on top of Color OS.

The device has already passed through the TENAA certification in China. According to the listing, the smartphone measures 157.6×74.6×7.9mm in size. The listing suggests that the phone will arrive with a 6.4-inch display. TENNA listing claims that the phone will be fueled by a 1,800mAH battery, but we expect much more than that. So this is what we can grab out of TENAA and Geekbench listing, we can expect more inputs and details about the smartphone. However, camera specification of the smartphone is also yet to reveal.

As of now, the company hasn't teased anything related to the launch of the smartphone, nor it has scheduled an event in China. It's very difficult to say anything about the launch of the smartphone but can expect the launch in next few days. The company is going hard to take on Apple and Samsung in terms of premium smartphone segment, let's see what Oppo is going to bring for its fans this time.