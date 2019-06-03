ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Under Display Selfie Camera: A Leap In Smartphone Technology

    By
    |

    Bezel-less smartphones are the future, and now, we already have a lot of devices with bezel-less display technology. However, to achieve so, the smartphone brands have made some compromises, like featuring a pop-up selfie camera and a shark-fin selfie camera with moving mechanical part.

    Oppo Under Display Selfie Camera: A Leap In Smartphone Technology

     

    Now, on the day of WWDC 2019, Oppo has shown a new technology, a smartphone with a selfie camera hidden under the display without a notch or a cutout. As of now, there is no information on how Oppo has achieved this technological leap, but, this is likely to take the smartphone market by storm.

    Pop-up technology is just a phase

    It is now almost evident that a notch or a pop-up selfie camera technology is just a phase before achieving a completely bezel-less smartphone. Oppo is the first one to announce, and the technology is most likely to trickle down to other smartphone brands like Vivo and OnePlus as well, as all three brands originate from the same parent company.

    In a short video shared on Oppo's official Twitter account, the prototype smartphone shows a completely bezel-less design. However, the smartphone is covered with a weird plastic casing to protect the design of the smartphone.

    It is most likely that the smartphone showcased in the video is expected to come with an OLED display technology. As Oppo has already poineered in under-display fingerprint technology, the company has used a similar technology for the front-facing selfie camera. The technology is expected to be seen on flagship smartphones by Q4 of 2019, which will then trickle down to mid-tier smartphones.

     

    What do we think about under display camera technology?

    The under display camera technology is expected to land on smartphones by the end of 2019 or 2020. With this technology in place, we can finally see smartphones with all-display technology.

    Though the all-screen display technology seems futuristic, the first set of smartphones that comes with this technology are expected cost more than standard smartphones which come with a notch design or a pop-up selfie camera. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about upcoming smartphones with a selfie camera hidden inside the display.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue