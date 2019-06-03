Oppo Under Display Selfie Camera: A Leap In Smartphone Technology News oi-Vivek

Bezel-less smartphones are the future, and now, we already have a lot of devices with bezel-less display technology. However, to achieve so, the smartphone brands have made some compromises, like featuring a pop-up selfie camera and a shark-fin selfie camera with moving mechanical part.

Now, on the day of WWDC 2019, Oppo has shown a new technology, a smartphone with a selfie camera hidden under the display without a notch or a cutout. As of now, there is no information on how Oppo has achieved this technological leap, but, this is likely to take the smartphone market by storm.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲



You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

Pop-up technology is just a phase

It is now almost evident that a notch or a pop-up selfie camera technology is just a phase before achieving a completely bezel-less smartphone. Oppo is the first one to announce, and the technology is most likely to trickle down to other smartphone brands like Vivo and OnePlus as well, as all three brands originate from the same parent company.

In a short video shared on Oppo's official Twitter account, the prototype smartphone shows a completely bezel-less design. However, the smartphone is covered with a weird plastic casing to protect the design of the smartphone.

It is most likely that the smartphone showcased in the video is expected to come with an OLED display technology. As Oppo has already poineered in under-display fingerprint technology, the company has used a similar technology for the front-facing selfie camera. The technology is expected to be seen on flagship smartphones by Q4 of 2019, which will then trickle down to mid-tier smartphones.

What do we think about under display camera technology?

The under display camera technology is expected to land on smartphones by the end of 2019 or 2020. With this technology in place, we can finally see smartphones with all-display technology.

Though the all-screen display technology seems futuristic, the first set of smartphones that comes with this technology are expected cost more than standard smartphones which come with a notch design or a pop-up selfie camera. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about upcoming smartphones with a selfie camera hidden inside the display.