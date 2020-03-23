Coronavirus Lockdown: Oppo, Vivo, And Samsung Shuts Production In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung have stopped their production plants in Greater Noida. The development comes after the UP government announced to shut down operations for a few days to control the spread of COVID -19 pandemic.

The executives of the three companies are likely to meet the UP government official to discuss the situation, reports Economic Times. The report states that Samsung India has already confirmed that there will be no production until they have received approval from the authorities.

"At Samsung, the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with directives from the Government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations in Noida and have asked our employees at our sales, marketing, and R&D offices across India to work from home," a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement.

Apart from that, Vivo has informed its non-factory workers to work from home until further notice. On the other hand, the report said that both Ericsson and Nokia are still producing their equipment in Chennai and Pune factories."Ericsson facility in Pune will be working based on the social distancing principle that is 50 percent workforce. The work is on based on the exemption granted by the relevant authorities," a company spokesperson said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to stay at home on March 22 (Janta Curfew). Now, the all-state government has extended this period until March 31. The government has taken this bold step after coronavirus cases in India crossed the 400 marks. The new cases are found in Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. These new cases are reported on Monday.

