ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus Lockdown: Oppo, Vivo, And Samsung Shuts Production In India

    By
    |

    Smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung have stopped their production plants in Greater Noida. The development comes after the UP government announced to shut down operations for a few days to control the spread of COVID -19 pandemic.

    Coronavirus Lockdown: Oppo, Vivo, And Samsung Shuts Production In Indi

     

    The executives of the three companies are likely to meet the UP government official to discuss the situation, reports Economic Times. The report states that Samsung India has already confirmed that there will be no production until they have received approval from the authorities.

    "At Samsung, the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with directives from the Government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations in Noida and have asked our employees at our sales, marketing, and R&D offices across India to work from home," a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement.

    Apart from that, Vivo has informed its non-factory workers to work from home until further notice. On the other hand, the report said that both Ericsson and Nokia are still producing their equipment in Chennai and Pune factories."Ericsson facility in Pune will be working based on the social distancing principle that is 50 percent workforce. The work is on based on the exemption granted by the relevant authorities," a company spokesperson said.

    Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to stay at home on March 22 (Janta Curfew). Now, the all-state government has extended this period until March 31. The government has taken this bold step after coronavirus cases in India crossed the 400 marks. The new cases are found in Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. These new cases are reported on Monday.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo vivo samsung
    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X