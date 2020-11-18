Just In
- 52 min ago Indane Gas Cylinder Booking: How To Book Indane Gas By SMS
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A12 Official Listing Live; Might Arrive Soon
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Refarming 2G Spectrum To Increase 4G Coverage In 10 Circles
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Vanilla Edition Appears At Geekbench: Expected Features And Launch Date
Don't Miss
- News 39 per cent of Kashmir's population has COVID antibodies, finds Sero survey
- Automobiles Most Unique Cars From Popular Brands: Here Are Our Top-Five Pick Of The Lot!
- Movies Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Have Sizzling Chemistry In First Look
- Lifestyle Hina Khan Keeps The Festive Spark Alive As She Flaunts Glamorous Make-Up Look In Her Latest Post
- Finance A 20% Price Hike Estimated To Increase Jio’s And Airtel’s ARPU
- Sports UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez fight card, date, time in India, talking points and where to watch
- Education Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2020 For Government School Students, Check Rank List
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In December
Oppo X 2021 Concept Phone, AR Glass Showcased: What To Expect
At the Oppo Inno Day 2020, Oppo showcased a new concept smartphone. Well, it is a rollable OLED display smartphone called Oppo X 2021. Along with the same, the company also showcased its AR glasses. The company also took to Twitter to reveal what these devices will bundle.
Oppo X 2021 Details
The Oppo X 2021 features a rollable OLED display as mentioned above. In the normal state, the concept smartphone from Oppo flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display. The company calls this a continuously variable OLED display. On the other hand, in the extended state, its display measures 7.4 inches with the company's proprietary roll motor powertrain. Talking about the other notable design aspect, the Oppo X 2021 flaunts curved edges and its bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port and speaker grills.
As per the company, the Oppo X 2021 features a high-strength screen laminate, which is termed Warp Charge. It is touted to strengthen the display and let it achieve 6.8mm of bending diameter. Furthermore, the Oppo X 2021 ensures a full-screen experience for its users with compatibility to both 16:9 and 4:3 content. Moving on to the rear, this new concept smartphone from Oppo appears to have three camera sensors.
Oppo AR Glass Details
Besides the Oppo X 2021, the company also showcased the Oppo AR Glass 2021. The presentation revealed by the company does not divulge any details regarding the same. However, it does mention that there will be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, Diffractive optical wave guide technology, SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) algorithms and gesture and voice navigation. The pair of AR glasses from Oppo's stable appears to have a sleek design with the sensors houser in the central area above the wearer's nose.
For now, Oppo has not divulged when the Oppo X 2021 and Oppo AR Glass 2021 will see the light of the day. However, we can expect them to be released sometime earlier this year. We can wait further to get more details from Oppo regarding these devices.
-
25,485
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
46,299
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
16,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700