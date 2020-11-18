Oppo X 2021 Concept Phone, AR Glass Showcased: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Oppo Inno Day 2020, Oppo showcased a new concept smartphone. Well, it is a rollable OLED display smartphone called Oppo X 2021. Along with the same, the company also showcased its AR glasses. The company also took to Twitter to reveal what these devices will bundle.

Oppo X 2021 Details

The Oppo X 2021 features a rollable OLED display as mentioned above. In the normal state, the concept smartphone from Oppo flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display. The company calls this a continuously variable OLED display. On the other hand, in the extended state, its display measures 7.4 inches with the company's proprietary roll motor powertrain. Talking about the other notable design aspect, the Oppo X 2021 flaunts curved edges and its bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port and speaker grills.

As per the company, the Oppo X 2021 features a high-strength screen laminate, which is termed Warp Charge. It is touted to strengthen the display and let it achieve 6.8mm of bending diameter. Furthermore, the Oppo X 2021 ensures a full-screen experience for its users with compatibility to both 16:9 and 4:3 content. Moving on to the rear, this new concept smartphone from Oppo appears to have three camera sensors.

Oppo AR Glass Details

Besides the Oppo X 2021, the company also showcased the Oppo AR Glass 2021. The presentation revealed by the company does not divulge any details regarding the same. However, it does mention that there will be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, Diffractive optical wave guide technology, SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) algorithms and gesture and voice navigation. The pair of AR glasses from Oppo's stable appears to have a sleek design with the sensors houser in the central area above the wearer's nose.

For now, Oppo has not divulged when the Oppo X 2021 and Oppo AR Glass 2021 will see the light of the day. However, we can expect them to be released sometime earlier this year. We can wait further to get more details from Oppo regarding these devices.

