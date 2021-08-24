Optiemus Plans To Manufacture Mobile Phones, Laptops And More Products; Joins Hand With Wistron News oi-Priyanka Dua

Optiemus Electronics has joined hands with Wistron to manufacture products in India. Under this partnership, a homegrown contract manufacturer Optiemus will manufacture mobile phones, laptops, Automotive- EV products, IoT, and IT hardware devices.

The company announced that it will invest Rs. 1,350 crores in the next three to five years. Besides, the company wants to achieve Rs. 38,000 crore revenue from the same partnership.

"PLI will be a key enabler to bridge any gaps in developing the ecosystem for the next decade. It is time to extend our support to our Indian Partner as we embark on a wonderful and exciting journey together, "David Shen, President & CEO, Wistron Smart Devices said.

Second Time Partnership: Check Details

This is the second time both companies have joined hands. Earlier, Optiemus Electronics Limited announced that it is buying a 19.91 percent stake in Wistron. However, the company was unable to take this partnership further as its partnership like HTC and others left the Indian handset market.

"The strategic combination of manufacturing expertise and technical prowess of both India and Taiwan will herald a new era in the Indian electronics eco-system and help realize the vision of a $ 5 trillion economy. We also look forward to participating in future PLI schemes announced by the Government in line with our capabilities," A. Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics Limited said.

Optiemus Electronics Partners With Noise: Check Details

This announcement of the partnership comes soon after the company announced it is manufacturing audio products for Noise. The manufacturing will take place in the company's Noida plant and the preliminary phase will manufacture TWS earbuds.

This partnership will enable Noise to launch six more products in the coming months and all products will be available in India by the August end. For the unaware, OEL is making products for three companies.

Under the PLI scheme, several companies have shown their interest to set up new factories and expanding their existing factories in the country. Similarly, Optiemus Electronics is joining hands with several companies to manufacture their products in their facilities to get the benefit from the PLI scheme.

