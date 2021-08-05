Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch With Built-In Alexa Announced At Rs. 3,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise has announced a new smartwatch dubbed the ColorFit Pro 3 Assist in India. Like others Noise premium smartwatches, this one also comes with a SpO2 sensor and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The main highlight of the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is the built-in Alexa support.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Features

The smartwatch has a 1.55" full touch colour HD TruView display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels. With built-in Alexa, you can get your work like setting alarms, checking the weather, and among others done with your voice. In terms of battery, the watch is powered by a 210 mAh battery that claims to offer a 10 days of battery life.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist comes with cloud-based watch faces and 14 sports modes including outdoor cycle, yoga, hiking, indoor walk, and among others. The watch also supports stress, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. Other aspects include female health care support, music control, smart notifications, find my phone support, and so on.

You can access your data via the NoiseFit Assist app and it is also 5ATM water-resistant. The straps of the watch are removable so one can change the straps as their wish. Lastly, it weighs at around 38.9g.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Price And Sale

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist has been introduced at a special launch price of Rs. 3,999. It is already up for grabs on Amazon and the company's official site. Further, the smartwatch comes in four color variants - Jet Black, Rose Pink, Jet Blue, Smoke Green, and Smoke Grey.

How About The Competition?

Noise continues to expand its wearable portfolio with one new smartwatch after another. Last month, the brand launched the ColorFit Ultra smartwatch at Rs. 4,499. Comparing with this, one can get better features like 60 sports modes, a larger display, and 100+ watch faces in the ColorFit Ultra smartwatch.

However, the built-in Alexa is one of the plus points of the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist; however, the same feature is also available in the Boat Watch Xtend which is selling at just Rs. 2,999.

