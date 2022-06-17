This Device Can Last For Weeks On A Single Charge News oi-Vivek

The battery is one of the main aspects that everyone considers while buying a smartphone. The majority of the mainstream smartphone usually offer all-day battery life on a single charge. However, if you are a heavy user, then you might have to refill the battery at least twice to keep the phone running.

Oukitel WP19 is one such smartphone that can easily last at least three to four days even if you are a heavy user. For a normal user, the Oukitel WP19 should easily last for an entire week, thanks to the massive 21,000 mAh battery, making it the biggest battery smartphone in the world.

Is Oukitel WP19 A Battery Pack Or A Smartphone?

The Oukitel WP19 is clearly a smartphone, however, this is no less than a power pack. In fact, a majority of the power banks offer 20,000 mAh capacity, while the Oukitel WP19 has a 21,000 mAh battery which claims to offer seven days of battery life on a single charge. The smartphone also supports 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

The impressiveness of the Oukitel WP19 does not end at the battery, as the smartphone is also IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certified for added ruggedness. Hence, the Oukitel WP19 is waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof, and is also one of the most rugged Android smartphones.

The rest of the Oukitel WP19's specifications aren't that special. The device has a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with tempered glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity G95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Oukitel WP19 has a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, a 20MP night vision sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. In terms of software, the Oukitel WP19 ships with Android 12 OS with an almost stock-like UI. As of now, there is no information if the Oukitel WP19 will be upgraded to Android 13 OS or not.

How Much Does Oukitel WP19 Cost?

The Oukitel WP19 is a mid-range smartphone, and the device just costs $269.99 or Rs. 21,071. For this price, you get a smartphone with an attached power bank that should last for an entire week for most users. The device will soon be available on AliExpress with global shipping support.

