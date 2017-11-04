Over 1 million Samsung Galaxy Note 8 units already sold in South Korea

Samsung had launched its flagship phablet Galaxy Note 8 back in September. The smartphone went on sale the sale in the company's home country towards of the end of the same month.

While it has just been a little over a month, over 1 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has already been sold in South Korea. This information comes from the publication SamMobile. This is a great news for the company considering the trouble it had to face after last year's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Samsung has also launched a new Maple Gold variant of the device with 64GB storage.

This new Maple Gold colored Galaxy Note 8 is priced at around $980 (approx. Rs. 63,400). Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a large 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phablet is powered by a Snapdragon 835 Soc or an Exynos 8895 SoC teamed with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options.

Talking about the optics, the Galaxy Note 8 is the first Samsung device to feature a dual camera arrangement. It is equipped with a 12MP dual pixel primary rear camera with LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie camera with a wide-angle lens and f/1.7 aperture at the front.

The other aspects include the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, USB Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor, an iris sensor, and a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging as well as wireless charging.