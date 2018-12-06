Over 200,000 units of Realme U1 sold in just six minutes during first sale

Realme has recently launched its first smartphone globally under the U-series -- the Realme U1. The smartphone was made available for sale in India for the first time on December 6 (yesterday), exclusively via Amazon India. Now the company has announced that it has sold more than 205,400 units of Realme U1 in its first flash sale in India.

The company claimed that the units went out of stock in just six minutes. Realme conducted a second flash sale on the same day but didn't reveal the sales figure of Amazon India. The smartphone is the company's first selfie-centric phone and world's first phone to have MediaTek's Helio P70 octa-core chipset.

Realme made the announcement of the successful flash sale on its official Twitter handle. The company posted an image with a caption saying, " Another milestone achieved with all of U 😁 Welcome to the Realme Family! India's No.1 emerging smartphone brand. For all those who missed out, we are restocking."

Realme U1 price and next flash sale

Realme U1 comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM. The 4GB RAM variant will cost Rs 14,999. The company has scheduled the next flash sale for the smartphone on December 12 at 12 PM noon.

Realme U1 specs

The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries a 90.8 per cent screen-t0-body ratio along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P70 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 3GB and 4GB of RAM with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage respectively. You can also expand the phone's storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the Connectivity front, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with ColorOS 5.2 on top.

