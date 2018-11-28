Realme U1 launch launch highlights: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Realme is all set for the launch of the Realme U1 in India, which is the world's first smartphone to run on the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The company is touting the Realme U1 as a selfie-centric smartphone.
Just like the Realme 1, the Realme U1 will be available exclusively on Amazon and is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 price point. The smartphone is expected to offer a similar design as of the Realme 2 Pro.
Realme U1 features and specifications
Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme U1 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with a dewdrop notch display, offering higher screen to body ratio with immersive smartphone user experience.
Realme U1 launch live updates
The live presentation for the Realme U1 will commence from 12:30 PM, stay tuned to this channel for the complete information on the Realme U1.
Auto Refresh Feeds
November 28, 2018 | 13:28:59
Realme U1 price
Rs 11,999 for the Realme U1 with 3/32 GB RAM storage
Rs 14,499 for Realme U1 with 4/64 RAM and storage
November 28, 2018 | 13:27:32
Realme U1 complete specifications
November 28, 2018 | 13:27:00
Realme case and earphone is available for Rs 499
November 28, 2018 | 13:26:12
Contest
November 28, 2018 | 13:25:35
Realme design contest with a lot of cash prizes and an inter opportunitywith Rs 2,00,000 price,
November 28, 2018 | 13:24:15
Realme U1 is now official
November 28, 2018 | 13:20:27
What do you think about the pricing for the Realme U1?
November 28, 2018 | 13:16:55
Realme buds - wired earphones from Realme with a premium build quality
November 28, 2018 | 13:16:03
Realme U1 iconic case in black and yellow
November 28, 2018 | 13:14:20
Realme U1 will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold colors
November 28, 2018 | 13:12:42
Realme U1 has a FHD+ (2340 x 1080p) LTPS IPS LCD screen with 90.8% screen to body ratio
November 28, 2018 | 13:10:47
Realme U1 has a dual primary camera setup with a 13 MP + 2 MP setup with slow-motion video recording @720p
November 28, 2018 | 13:07:18
Realme U1 offers hybrid HDR for the selfie camera
November 28, 2018 | 13:05:19
Multi-frame noise reduction improves the low-light photography
November 28, 2018 | 13:04:44
Realme U1 comes with a localized and professional selfie solution with a 25 MP selfie camera.
November 28, 2018 | 13:03:31
Realme U1 AnTuTu benchmark, compared to the Honor 8x and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
November 28, 2018 | 13:03:06
With resource allocation, the Realme U1 opens app and games quickly compared to other mid-tier smartphones.
November 28, 2018 | 13:01:38
Realme gaming space will improve the overall gaming performance on the Realme U1.
November 28, 2018 | 13:01:14
Realme U1 comes with gaming optimizations with Mali-G72 GPU
November 28, 2018 | 12:58:40
Realme U1 offers low-powered mobile gaming performance
November 28, 2018 | 12:56:20
Realme U1 with the MediaTek Helio P70 wins an AI benchmark test
November 28, 2018 | 12:51:38
MediaTek Helio P70 features and specifications
November 28, 2018 | 12:50:54
Realme U1 is the first smartphone with the AI basedMediaTek Helio P70 SoC
November 28, 2018 | 12:50:05
Realme U1 is the first smartphone under Realme U series
November 28, 2018 | 12:48:57
Realme C series is for entry-level smartphones
Realme Pro series is for flagship smartphones
Realme U series for camera-centric smartphones
November 28, 2018 | 12:44:24
Pentagram has designed the new visual identity for Realme
November 28, 2018 | 12:42:42
Realme is the number 1 emerging smartphone brand in India
November 28, 2018 | 12:40:33
Great Power comes with great responsibility
November 28, 2018 | 12:39:19
Madhav Sheth is on stage explaining about Realme brand.
November 28, 2018 | 12:35:58
The countdownfor the presentation has begun
November 28, 2018 | 12:34:14
Realme U1 is touted as India's Selfie "Pro" smartphone.
November 28, 2018 | 12:28:01
Realme U1 leads the chart in Geekbench in comparison with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Honor 8X with respect to single and multi-core performance.
