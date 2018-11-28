Realme U1 launch launch highlights: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Realme is all set for the launch of the Realme U1 in India, which is the world's first smartphone to run on the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The company is touting the Realme U1 as a selfie-centric smartphone.

Just like the Realme 1, the Realme U1 will be available exclusively on Amazon and is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 price point. The smartphone is expected to offer a similar design as of the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme U1 features and specifications

Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme U1 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with a dewdrop notch display, offering higher screen to body ratio with immersive smartphone user experience.

Realme U1 launch live updates

The live presentation for the Realme U1 will commence from 12:30 PM, stay tuned to this channel for the complete information on the Realme U1.

Auto Refresh Feeds Realme U1 price Rs 11,999 for the Realme U1 with 3/32 GB RAM storage Rs 14,499 for Realme U1 with 4/64 RAM and storage Realme U1 complete specifications Realme case and earphone is available for Rs 499 Contest Realme design contest with a lot of cash prizes and an inter opportunitywith Rs 2,00,000 price, Realme U1 is now official What do you think about the pricing for the Realme U1? Realme buds - wired earphones from Realme with a premium build quality Realme U1 iconic case in black and yellow Realme U1 will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold colors Realme U1 has a FHD+ (2340 x 1080p) LTPS IPS LCD screen with 90.8% screen to body ratio Realme U1 has a dual primary camera setup with a 13 MP + 2 MP setup with slow-motion video recording @720p Realme U1 offers hybrid HDR for the selfie camera Multi-frame noise reduction improves the low-light photography Realme U1 comes with a localized and professional selfie solution with a 25 MP selfie camera. Realme U1 AnTuTu benchmark, compared to the Honor 8x and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With resource allocation, the Realme U1 opens app and games quickly compared to other mid-tier smartphones. Realme gaming space will improve the overall gaming performance on the Realme U1. Realme U1 comes with gaming optimizations with Mali-G72 GPU Realme U1 offers low-powered mobile gaming performance Realme U1 with the MediaTek Helio P70 wins an AI benchmark test MediaTek Helio P70 features and specifications Realme U1 is the first smartphone with the AI basedMediaTek Helio P70 SoC Realme U1 is the first smartphone under Realme U series Realme C series is for entry-level smartphones Realme Pro series is for flagship smartphones Realme U series for camera-centric smartphones Pentagram has designed the new visual identity for Realme Realme is the number 1 emerging smartphone brand in India Great Power comes with great responsibility Madhav Sheth is on stage explaining about Realme brand. The countdownfor the presentation has begun Realme U1 is touted as India's Selfie "Pro" smartphone. Realme U1 leads the chart in Geekbench in comparison with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Honor 8X with respect to single and multi-core performance.