Realme U1 launch: Watch the live streaming here

Realme is all set to launch the world's first smartphone based on the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC in India on the 28th of November at 12:30 PM. Here are the complete details on how to watch the live streaming of the launch event for the Realme U1, the first selfie-centric smartphone from the company, which is known to offer premium mid-tier smartphones at an affordable price tag.

Watch the live presentation of the Realme U1 here

Realme U1 features and specifications

Realme has already confirmed about the chief specifications/features of the Realme U1. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which is the latest flagship chipset from MediaTek based on the 12nm FinFET manufacturing process with a dedicated APU to offer improved AI performance.

Just like the Realme 2 Pro, the Realme U1 will have a big display with a water drop notch, offering higher screen to body ratio. As of now, there is no information on the actual screen size or the screen resolution of the smartphone. Considering the chipset capability, the Realme U1 could be the most powerful smartphone from the company.

The Realme U1 is touted to be the selfie-centric smartphone, and the smartphone is expected to feature a high-resolution front-facing camera with enhanced AI capabilities.

Along with the launch of the Realme U1, the company is also expected to launch a bunch of accessories including earphones, backpacks, and smartphone cases. In fact, the CEO of the Realme Madhav Sheth has officially confirmed the launch of Realme accessories in India, and the launch is expected to happen along with the Realme U1.

Coming to the pricing and availability, the Realme U1 will be available exclusively on Amazon, and is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 price point. Let us wait until 12:30 OM to know more about the next smartphone from Realme.