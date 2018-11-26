Realme confirms the launch of earphones and backpacks in India

Realme is all set to launch the Realme U1, the first selfie-centric smartphone from the company based on the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. And now, the company has started to tease the launch of additional accessories as well.

Considering the official tease posted on Twitter, the company is expected to launch a whole suite of smartphones accessories from earphones, backpacks, smartphones cases. In an exclusive interview with GizBot, the CEO of Realme Madhav Sheth has already confirmed regarding the launch of smartphones accessories and value-added lifestyle products in the near future.

Considering the launch date of the Realme U1, the company might also launch the accessories and additional lifestyle products on the 28th of November. As of now, there is no exact information about the pricing or the availability of the Realme accessories in India. Considering the company's operating strategy, the accessories will be available on Amazon or Flipkart or on both e-commerce websites by the end of this year.

By launching accessories and lifestyle products, Realme will be competing against Xiaomi, which is also known for offering high-quality smartphone accessories at an affordable price tag. Xiaomi Recently launched a boast of accessories including air purifiers, luggage, and power banks in India.

A gist about the Realme U1

The Realme U1 is touted to be the first selfie-centric smartphone from Realme, powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. According to the official teaser, the Realme U1 will have a water drop-notch similar to the one found on the Realme 2 Pro with a higher screen to body ratio.

As stated before, the USP of the Realme U1 will the selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to carry-in a high-resolution selfie camera with additional AI capabilities of the Helio P70 SoC to improve the overall selfie-taking experience. The Realme U1 will launch on the 28th of November and will be available exclusively on Amazon, which is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000.