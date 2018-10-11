Exclusive: Realme to launch headphones and power banks in India soon

Realme has been an aggressive brand when it comes to launching smartphones in India. As of now, the company has launched four smartphones under Rs 20,000 price mark with excellent features and specifications.

And now, Madhav Sheth CEO Realme has confirmed on an exclusive interview with Gizbot that, the company will be launching smartphones accessories such as headphones and power banks by the end of 2018.

He has also confirmed that the company will be launching additional smartphones in India between Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 price mark by the end of the financial year. In addition to that, the Realme brand is expanding to the international markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam on the 15th of October.

Madhav Seth Realme CEO said: "We are working on accessories like headphones and power bank which we will launch before this year ends."

According to a report by Strategy Analytics, Realme is the top leader in the consumer satisfaction in India from June to August 2018.

The company is confident about selling a million units of Realme smartphones on the occasion of Big Billion Days. In fact, Realme has come up with an exciting set of offers as well.

Here is the complete list of offers applicable on Realme smartphone on Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Complete mobile protection only at Rs. 99/- during the Big Billion Days sale.

No Cost EMI offers and a 10 percent discount on Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cardholders.