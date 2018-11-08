Oxygen OS 9.0.5 now available for OnePlus 6T: Improves Screen Unlock

The OnePlus 6T is the latest and the greatest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, which offers premium features like an in-display fingerprint sensor, all-glass design, dual camera setup, water drop notch and lot more. And now, OnePlus has released a new software update for the OnePlus 6T to improved the overall user experience of the smartphone, which also happens to improved the Screen Unlock feature.

With the Oxygen OS 9.0.5, users can now experience faster smartphone unlocking using the Screen Unlock or the in-display fingerprint sensor. The update is rolling out across the globe and is under 100 MB in size.

How to install Oxygen OS 9.0.5?

Go to Settings > About device > Software update > Check for software update > Install update

Make sure that your smartphone is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network with at least 50% battery for unparallel update experience.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T has the biggest screen compared to any other OnePlus smartphone with a 6.41-inch (2340 x 1080p) Optic OLED screen, protected by 2.5D Curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone, coupled with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 6T is also available with higher storage variants, which offers up to 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.

Just like the OnePlus 6, the 6T has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS, and a 20 MP depth sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The OnePlus 6T also has the biggest battery on a OnePlus smartphone, with a 3700 mAh Li-ion capacity powered by Dash Charging, which can charge from 0 to 60% in less than 30 minutes. Unlike the OnePlus 6, the 6T misses out on the headphone jack and comes with a 3.5 mm to type C dongle in the retail package. Lastly, the OnePlus 6T runs on Oxygen OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and will be updated to the next major Android OS.