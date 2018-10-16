ENGLISH

Palm Phone with 3.5-inch display, IP68 certification officially launched for Rs 27,000

Palm Phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS

By

    Palm was one of the first mobile brands to launch smartphones with webOS, which did not succeed against the likes of Android and iOS. And now, TCL has acquired the rights to use the branding, and the company has launched the first modern Palm smartphone, the Palm Phone running on Android OS.

    Price and availability

    The Palm Phone will be available Titanium and Gold colors. The smartphone retails for $349 (Rs 25,750) without any contract in the USA. As of now, there is no information on the launch/availability of the Palm Phone in India. The device can also be availed under a 24 months contract for $299 (Rs 20,000), and a monthly bill of $14.58.

    Palm Phone unique features

    • Compact form factor (3.5-inch)
    • IP68 water and dust resistant
    • Lightweight (62.5 grams)
    • E-SIM

    Palm Phone specifications

    The Palm Phone comes with a 3.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 720px resolution (445 ppi). Though the smartphone has a 720p resolution display, the screen does offer higher pixel density due to the smaller screen size. The display is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC powers the smartphone with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card for additional storage expansion (up to 128 GB). The smartphone does not have a SIM card slot, instead, it comes with a fixed e-SIM.

    The Palm Phone has a 12 MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording. The mobile runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a custom launcher on top, backed by an 800 mAh Li-ion battery without any sort of fast charging. The smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor, but it does support Face Recognition using the front-facing camera.

    The phone comes with a feature called, Life Mode, which will help to preserve the battery, as soon as the screen is turned off (no cellular reception as well). The Palm Phone also comes with Google Play Store and Google Assistant.

