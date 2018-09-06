ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Palm smartphone renders leaked: One of the tiniest smartphones of 2018?

Palm smartphone will run on custom Android OS

By:

Related Articles

    Palm is all set to launch a new Android-based smartphone with a compact form factor. The renders of the upcoming smartphone from Palm has been leaked online, revealing the design and specifications of the smartphone.

    Palm smartphone renders leaked: One of the tiniest smartphones of 2018
    Source: AH  

    Design

    According to the leaked renders, the Palm smartphone has a compact design with an all-glass build quality. This could be the most compact smartphone that is expected to launch from a well-known brand like Palm. According to the leak, the smartphone now comes with the model number PVG100.

    Palm smartphone specifications

    According to the leak, the Palm PVG100 comes with a 3.3-inch display with 720p resolution offering a 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have an 800 mAh battery, which is expected to last a single day on a single charge. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-core chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB built-in storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone is expected to have a single SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. The device will also be expected to offer additional connectivity features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

    The smartphone has a single camera on the back with an LED flash and a single camera on the front. As of now, there is no information on the exact camera specifications or the video recording capabilities of the Palm smartphone based on Android OS. According to the render, the UI does look similar to the one seen on the Apple Watch, which also comes with the Google Play store.

    The Palm smartphone is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Palm's custom skin on top offering a unique user experience. Just like the majority of the flagship Android smartphones, the Palm smartphones do not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack, so, the smartphone is expected to come with a USB type C port. The USB type C port will be used for both charging and music listening (via a dongle). As of now, there is no information on either the pricing or the launch of the smartphone. The smartphone is most likely to launch with a price tag of less than $300.

    Read More About: leak smartphones news specifications
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue