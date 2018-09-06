Palm smartphone renders leaked: One of the tiniest smartphones of 2018?

Palm is all set to launch a new Android-based smartphone with a compact form factor. The renders of the upcoming smartphone from Palm has been leaked online, revealing the design and specifications of the smartphone.

Design

According to the leaked renders, the Palm smartphone has a compact design with an all-glass build quality. This could be the most compact smartphone that is expected to launch from a well-known brand like Palm. According to the leak, the smartphone now comes with the model number PVG100.

Palm smartphone specifications

According to the leak, the Palm PVG100 comes with a 3.3-inch display with 720p resolution offering a 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have an 800 mAh battery, which is expected to last a single day on a single charge. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-core chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB built-in storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone is expected to have a single SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. The device will also be expected to offer additional connectivity features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

The smartphone has a single camera on the back with an LED flash and a single camera on the front. As of now, there is no information on the exact camera specifications or the video recording capabilities of the Palm smartphone based on Android OS. According to the render, the UI does look similar to the one seen on the Apple Watch, which also comes with the Google Play store.

The Palm smartphone is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Palm's custom skin on top offering a unique user experience. Just like the majority of the flagship Android smartphones, the Palm smartphones do not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack, so, the smartphone is expected to come with a USB type C port. The USB type C port will be used for both charging and music listening (via a dongle). As of now, there is no information on either the pricing or the launch of the smartphone. The smartphone is most likely to launch with a price tag of less than $300.