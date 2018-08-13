TCL backed Palm to announce an Android smartphone with just 3.3-inch display

Smartphones have become a basic necessity in this fast-paced world. The devices available today in the market comes packed with a number of features and the most prominent thing about their design is the bigger touch responsive displays. Most of the smartphone manufacturers today are emphasizing primarily on the display of the device apart from camera and other features. The bigger the display the better is the video watching experience on the device.

However, in contradiction to the big sized display, Palm which is a TCL backed brand is going to introduce a tiny smartphone which will feature a 3.3-inch display. Palm is making a comeback this year and is expected to launch the tiny Android smartphone for the masses.

As per some reports, the folks at the Android Police were able to get their hands on the renders of the Palm device. The device is codenamed as Pepito. The Android smartphone which borrows a petite look is expected to be useful for the users who are looking to purchase their first smartphone or are looking for a backup phone.

The Palm smartphone will feature a tiny 3.3-inch HD LCD display which will have a pixel density of 445 PPI. The smartphone appears to be missing on any physical buttons at the front; however, it does have three dots present at the front. It is not clear at the moment if the "three-dots" are the hardware or software keys. The power key is placed at the right side of the device, whereas, the volume keys appears to be missing.

On the imaging front, the Palm phone (Pepito) appears to be inspired by the design of the Apple iPhone X and will feature a vertical camera setup. There is no further information available on the imaging capabilities of the Palm smartphone for both the front as well as rear cameras.

The report further suggests that the Pepito smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 435 chipset which will be paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It is not clear whether the storage will be expandable or not. The device will be backed an 800 mAh battery which appears to be less powerful and it remains a question whether it will have enough juice to power the device for a complete day.

With the introduction of Pepito (Palm) smartphone, it is expected that TCL is aiming at the budget segment. It would be interesting to see how well this smartphone holds up in the market with the other devices as a competition.

Img source: The Verge