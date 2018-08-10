Sony Xperia XZ3 specs sheet leaks reveal dual-rear camera and Snapdragon 845 SoC

The leaks and rumors related to the Sony Xperia Xz3 are making rounds over the web for quite some time now. The leaks suggest that the Xperia Xz3 could be a flagship device from Sony. It is speculated that the device could be officially announced during the IFA tech expo which will be held in Berlin this year. The device which is expected to be the successor of the Xperia XZ2 premium is expected to feature a dual-rear camera setup which is similar to that of the XZ2 suggests a new leaked specs sheet. The Sony Xperia Xz2 was announced officially earlier this year.

As per the leaked spec sheet, it is expected that the Sony Xperia XZ3 will feature a 5.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is not clearly mentioned in the leaked spec sheet whether the device will follow the latest trend of a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display or not.

On the imaging front, it is speculated that the Sony Xperia XZ3 will feature a similar dual-rear camera setup as the Xperia XZ2. The rear camera will feature a 19MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 25mm field of view and a 12MP secondary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a 20mm field of view. This indicates that the zoom lens could be missing. The front camera in the XZ3 will be a 13MP shooter with f/2.0 suggests the leaked spec sheet.

Going with the leaked spec sheet the Xperia XZ3 seems to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. The device is expected to be available in two different storage variants including a 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The onboard storage can further be expanded via microSD card; however, it is not mentioned up to how much the storage can further be expanded.

The leaked spec sheet also reveals that the Xperia XZ3 will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The device will measure 153 x 72 x 10.1 mm and weigh 183g and will come with an IP68 certification. The Xperia XZ3 will be powered by a 3240mAh battery and will come with a support for Quick Charge 3.0.

At this moment there are no confirmed reports related to the device from Sony, however, we will keep you posted with the further reports related to the Xperia XZ3.