Sony to release Android Pie updates for six Xperia models

Google has recently introduced the Android 9 Pie and has started rolling out the new version of the update to its Pixel devices. Following this, a number of other smartphone manufacturers including Xiaomi and others have also started rolling out the latest version of the Android update for their devices. Moreover, the other smartphone brands like Huawei and OnePlus have also promised that they will be soon releasing the Android 9 Pie for their devices, the former has already begun testing the update on four of its devices. Now, the latest brand to join the bandwagon is Sony. The company has recently started testing the Android 9 Pie Beta build for some of its devices.

As per some reports from GizChina, the Japanese tech giant has made an announcement that it will soon be rolling out the latest Android 9 update for six of its Xperia smartphones. The company has mentioned that it will release an Android 9 Pie update for the Xperia devices including the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, the Xperia XZ1 Compact, and the Xperia XZ1 Premium.

Sony further claims that all of the six Xperia devices will start receiving the Android 9 Pie update between September and November. However, the company has not mentioned any specific timeline for the release date.

The Android 9 Pie introduces a whole new set of features for the Android devices among which the major highlight is the Digital Wellbeing and optimized system efficiency. The latest Android Pie update also brings wide notch support, new navigation gestures adaptive battery among other features.

To recall, the Sony Xperia XZ2 was recently launched in India and is priced at Rs 72,990. The Xperia XZ2 features a 5.7-inch FHD+ Triluminous HDR display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display comes with X-Reality display engine and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB UFS onboard storage which is further expandable up to 400GB using a microSD card.