Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium price and availability revealed

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has been unveiled, and we now have a price and release date. According to The Verge, the device will cost $999.99 unlocked and will be available for purchase starting July 30th.

The device will be available for pre-orders in the US via Amazon and Best Buy starting July 9. Amazon will be making the pre-orders more exciting by offering a free pair of Xperia Ear Duo wireless headphones. This makes it a better deal over Best Buy, unless you aren't fond of freebies.

The XZ2 Premium packs a 5.8-inch 4K HDR display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. It comes equipped with a dual camera setup comprising a 19MP color sensor and a 12MP monochrome sensor. The device is backed by 6GB of RAM, a 3,540mAh battery. The device continues to avoid the headphone jack.

Besides, the company is working on a new Xoeria Home. With the coming update, the launcher will be removed. However, the updates will still be pushed in the future, but they'll only focus on removing the bugs "for as long as deemed necessary." Additionally, this transition also means that the Xperia Home Open Beta program will be ending. The latest update to Xperia Home prior to this change was focused on fixing bugs. As noted by the company, some highlights include fixes for widgets not updating, crashes in photo search and others.

Sony's announcement of ending development for Xperia Home left a lot of people wondering what the future would hold. But, according to Erika Prymus "The reason for discontinuing new feature development in the current Xperia Home Application is that we are developing a new Home Application." It's still unclear how the new launcher would look like or what features it'll have. But, there's a huge possibility that we see the new launcher with company's new flagship.

Speaking of a flagship, Sony might be prepping to launch the Xperia Z3, after launching the XZ2 at the MWC back in February this year. A claimed specs sheet of the alleged smartphone has surfaced online, and it lists that the device has the same screen panel as XZ2. However, it has a thinner and lighter profile with more RAM and might borrow its camera from the XZ2 Premium.