OnePlus 6 Independence Day offers: Instant discount, no cost EMI and more

As we are heading closer to Independence Day in India, OnePlus has come up with its limited period offers to entice the prospective buyers of the OnePlus 6. The Independence Day offers on the smartphone are valid from August 9 to August 12 via both Amazon India and the official OnePlus store. For the offline buyers, the offers will be available until August 15.

OnePlus 6 is one of the affordable flagship smartphones in India. The smartphone was launched in the country in May starting Rs. 34,999 and has progressed to become the bestselling premium smartphone in the market. With the launch of this smartphone, the company has grabbed 40% of the market share in the premium segment.

Independence Day offers on OnePlus 6

During the Independence Day sale, the smartphone will be available at no cost EMI for 6 months. The EMI per month will start from Rs. 5,833 on Amazon India and the OnePlus offline stores. Also, buyers can get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchanging their old smartphone to purchase the OnePlus 6 via online.

Besides these offers, Amazon India is offering a 10% instant discount to those who use an SBI debit or credit card for the purchase. Likewise, OnePlus.in and the offline channels will offer a 20% discount on OnePlus accessories.

OnePlus 6 price in India

OnePlus 6 is available in three variants in the country. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It is priced at Rs. 34,999 and is available only in the Mirror Black color variant. The mid-variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 39,999. It is available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White and Solar Red colors.

The high-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 43,999. This variant comes in Midnight Black variant alone. Initially, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model was available with the high-end storage configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It was priced at Rs. 44,999 and went out of stock quickly.

Last week, the company announced special offers to celebrate its success in the Indian market. During that sale, the flagship killer was available with special offers and discounts.