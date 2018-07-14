OnePlus 6 256GB variant in Midnight Black color available offline today

OnePlus 6 was launched in India in May in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Of course, there was a top-end variant with 256GB storage space but that was limited to the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. As the special edition model isn't available anymore, the company has started selling the 256GB variant in other color options.

It was only July 10 that the 256GB variant in Midnight Black went on sale exclusively via Amazon India. The company assured that the offline sale of this variant of its flagship device will be available offline as well on July 14.

Going by the same, you can buy the OnePlus 6 midnight black variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space via Amazon India, oneplus.in and offline stores such as Croma and OnePlus exclusive stores all over India. Notably, this variant is priced at Rs. 43,999.

OnePlus 6 offers

If you happen to choose to buy the device via Amazon, you can avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 on buying the device on EMI payment mode using an HDFC Bank credit card. Moreover, you can get a free 12-month Accidental Damage insurance from Kotak 811. As the Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to debut on July 16, we can expect more deals to be opened up.

If you aren't aware, the OnePlus 6 Red Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space will be made available for purchase starting July 16.

OnePlus 6 specifications

Except for the RAM and storage options and the color variant, the other specifications of all the OnePlus 6 variants are identical. The smartphone bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The notch on top of the display can be hidden by a future update, confirmed the company.

Under its hood, there operates an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising 16MP and 20MP sensors along with dual LED flash. Up front, the smartphone flaunts a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Other goodies include a fingerprint sensor at the rear, Face Unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.