OnePlus 6 available at Rs. 1,500 cashback and no cost EMI starting today

Are you interested in buying the OnePlus 6? Well, this is the right time for the purchase as you can get a cashback discount and other attractive offers on the flagship killer starting today. Notably, buyers can avail the benefits irrespective of whether they buy the OnePlus 6 online or offline.

OnePlus 6 offers

Starting today (August 1), you can get Rs. 1,500 cashback discount on using an ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase and choosing EMI payment option. Also, you can get no cost EMI payment for 6 months on buying the device using any popular bank credit card. Both these offers are available on OnePlus 6 purchases made on Amazon India and offline retail stores.

Rs. 1,500 additional discount

In addition to the above-mentioned offers, you can avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount if you opt to exchange an old smartphone on Amazon India. This offer will be available from August 3. This amount of exchange discount will be judged by Amazon based on the model of the device you are exchanging and its working condition.

Other OnePlus 6 offers

If you opt for Amazon India, you can get Rs. 2,000 cashback from Idea Cellular, up to Rs. 500 discount on Kindle ebooks, Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance cashback on streaming the Prime Video app on the device and free 12 months of Accidental Damage Insurance from Kotak 811.

Celebrates victory with offers

A recent Counterpoint Research report claimed that OnePlus 6 is the number one premium smartphone seller in India. The brand as surpassed Samsung in terms of sales grabbing a stunning 40% of the share in the premium smartphone market in the country. Eventually, OnePlus has come up with offers thanksgiving offer for the Indian consumers.

Notably, all the variants of the smartphone are eligible for these discounts. The OnePlus 6 is available in four colors and three storage variants. The device is available in Red, Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White color options. It comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space with the last one listed as out of stock for now. These variants are priced at Rs. 34,999, Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 43,999 respectively.