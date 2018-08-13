ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro open sale debuts in India: Discount and offers

No more flash sale for the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the bestselling mid-range smartphones in the market. The device was launched in February and has been available in flash sale via Flipkart and Mi.com since then. In every flash sale, it has been going out of stock in a matter of a few minutes leaving many Xiaomi fans disappointed.

    However, this scenario has changed for good as the Redmi Note 5 Pro is now available on open sale in India. The open sale model was announced without any fanfare. Notably, five million units of the smartphone were sold within four months of its launch and this defines the popularity of the device among buyers.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro open sale

    Starting 12 PM today, both the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on open sale that is 24/7 in India. The 4GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 16,999. The device will be available in four colors - Gold, Rose Gold, Blue and Black.

    Notably, Flipkart is providing a slew if offers on the purchase. There is no cost EMI payment option starting Rs. 2,500 per month. Interested buyers can choose to exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs. 14,000 and buy a Redmi Note 5 Pro. Also, there is 5% additional discount on using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

    Specifications and features

    Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched alongside the Redmi Note 5. The smartphone bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB AM and 64GB storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage.

    It has a dual-camera module at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors. Up front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI 9.5 and is all set to receive the MIUI 10 update soon. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4000mAh battery.

    Given that that are rivals such as Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with a 5000mAh battery and others in this price bracket, it looks like Xiaomi has let the device on open sale.

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
