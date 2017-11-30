Panasonic Eluga C with bezel-less display and dual rear cameras announced

We came across a report that Panasonic is gearing up to launch a bezel-less smartphone called Eluga C in Taiwan on November 29. As teased, the company has announced the smartphone at a price point of TWD 6000 (approx. Rs. 12,900).

The Panasonic Eluga C carries two major highlights. One is the presence of a bezel-less display and the other is the use of the dual camera setup at its rear. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch display with ultra thin bezels. Though there is a bezel-less display, it looks like the smartphone does not have a full-screen design so resolution is 1280 x 720 pixels and the aspect ratio is just 16:9 and not 18:9. The Panasonic Eluga C gets the power from a 3000mAh battery.

Under its hood, the Panasonic smartphone makes use of an octa-core 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone makes use dual camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with similar aperture. The device features a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button at the front and this is touted to unlock the device in just 0.3 seconds.

For now, there is no word regarding the connectivity aspects of the Panasonic Eluga C but we can expect the smartphone to feature 4G VoLTE that has become a common feature in the current generation phones.

With the launch of this smartphone, Panasonic has forayed into the emerging thin-bezel smartphone market segment. Given that the device carries a mid-range price point, we get to know that it joins the manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Sharp, Gionee and others those have entered the bezel-less smartphone space without keeping increasing the cost of their offerings.