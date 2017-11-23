Panasonic Eluga C with bezel-less display pegged for November 29 launch

Panasonic has been quite aggressive in launching several smartphones in the Indian market of late. Earlier this year, the company had announced that they will be launching 15 smartphones this year.

In order to compete with the other brands, Panasonic's Eluga smartphone series came with the in-house Arbo AI assistant integrated with it. While many other smartphone brands have come up with 18:9 aspect ratio displays, this brand is yet to announce such a device. Having said that, an ePrice report via PhoneRadar claims that the company has confirmed that there will be a new smartphone announcement in Taiwan.

The report tips that the upcoming smartphone could be dubbed Panasonic Eluga C. For now, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will have a three-sided edge-to-edge display but we do not know if the aspect ratio will be 18:9.

The teaser image revealed by Panasonic gives us a hint that the launch date of the smartphone could be November 29. When it comes to the design, it looks like the smartphone will have a similar appearance as the Sharp Aquos devices. The Eluga C seems to feature a three-sided near bezel-less display. We can figure out that there will be a usual earpiece positioned above the display and a physical home button along with the fingerprint sensor, sensors and the selfie camera at the bottom bezel as in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

The report further reveals that the alleged Panasonic Eluga C smartphone might be based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Besides these, the other details about the upcoming smartphone remain to be unknown for now. As the launch is slated to happen on November 29, we can expect to know more in the coming days.

If you don't remember, Panasonic had announced the launch of the Eluga A4, an offline exclusive model with a 5000mAh battery for Rs. 12,490. Within a few days, the company had announced the Eluga I5 that was spotted on Flipkart for Rs. 6,499.