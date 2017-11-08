Panasonic Eluga I5 with 2GB RAM spotted on Flipkart; to be priced at Rs. 8,990

Earlier this week, Panasonic was in the headlines for the launch of a new smartphone called Eluga A4 at a price point of Rs. 12,490. Within a couple of days, it looks like the company has unveiled yet another smartphone called Eluga I5.

We say so as a new device with the name Panasonic Eluga I5 has been spotted on the e-commerce portal Flipkart with the "Coming Soon" label. The listing shows that the smartphone will be available in two color variants - Black and Gold and the hashtag "OnlyOnFlipkart" gives us a hint that this smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer. Also, the listing reveals that the Panasonic Eluga I5 will be priced at Rs. 8,990.

Going by the Flipkart listing, the Panasonic Eluga I5 is said to feature a 5-inch HD 1280 x 720 pixel display. It is seen to be clad in a metal body with the 2.5D curved glass coating at the front that gives the device gentle curves towards the sides. The display features Asahi Dragontrail glass that renders clear and sharp pictures. The circular fingerprint sensor is positioned at the rear and the main camera is at the top left corner above the antenna line. The Eluga I5 has a sleek metal body as mentioned above and is listed to measure 7.5mm in thickness.

In terms of hardware aspects, the Panasonic smartphone that we are talking is listed to employ a quad-core 1.25GHz MediaTek MTK6737 processor that is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. The default memory space can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, the Panasonic Eluga I5 is preloaded with the company's ARBO AI assistant. For imaging, there is a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 5P lens. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture.

The connectivity aspects of the Panasonic smartphones in question include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. It is a dual SIM smartphone as many others in the market. The device will get the much-needed power from a 2500mAh battery that is non-removable.