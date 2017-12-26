Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 now available for purchase via offline retail stores

Panasonic had launched Eluga Ray 500 smartphone in India in September this year. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the smartphone was initially available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart.

Three months after the launch, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is now available in all the leading retail outlets across the country. As per the company, being the first dual camera smartphone from Panasonic, Eluga 500 received huge demand from customers. This is why Panasonic has decided to make the smartphone available via offline channels as well.

Just to recall, let's look at the specs of Panasonic Eluga 500. The smartphone comes with a full-metal unibody design and a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into its home button on the front. It features a 5-inch HD IPS On-Cell display with the screen resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The display is covered with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor that is clocked at 1.25GHz. As for the memory aspect, Panasonic Eluga 500 offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary shooter with a 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with a 6P lens, and f/2.4 aperture.

Up front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter featuring a 3P lens and f/2.4 aperture. The cameras also come with different modes like HDR, Panoramic, Beauty, Wide Angle Capture, and Normal Capture modes.

The smartphone is backed by a massive 4,000mAh battery and it runs on a stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. When it comes to connectivity, the Eluga Ray 500 offers hybrid dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, micro-USB and GPS.