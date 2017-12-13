Panasonic Eluga I9 with Arbo assistant launched at Rs. 7,499

We recently saw that an upcoming Panasonic smartphone called Eluga I7 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database. While we expected this smartphone to be launched, the company has announced another device dubbed Panasonic Eluga I9.

The Panasonic Eluga I9 is priced at Rs. 7,499 and will be a Flipkart exclusive. The smartphone will go on sale starting from December 15. Given that this smartphone is priced in the budget market segment, it will be a rival to the others such as Xiaomi Redmi 5A and Nokia 2 those are also priced similarly. The device has been launched in three color variants such as Blue, Champange Gold, and Space Grey.

The Panasonic Eluga I9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is topped with the company's own customizations including the Arbo virtual assistant.

On the specifications front, the smartphone bestows a 5-inch IPS display with HD 720p resolution. A 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC powers the smartphone from within and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity that can be further expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

For imaging, the Panasonic Eluga I9 sports a 13MP main camera at its rear accompanied with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front along with selfie flash. The camera comes with preloaded features such as burst mode, panorama, watermark, and a slew of filters. The connectivity features that the Panasonic smartphone comes bundled with include OTG, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G VoLTE. The device also has a fingerprint sensor on board.

A 2500mAh battery powers the latest Panasonic smartphone and is claimed to deliver up to eight hours of video playback.

Before the Panasonic Eluga I9, the company did unveil an affordable bezel-less smartphone with dual rear cameras in Taiwan. Well, the talk is about the Eluga C and we can expect this smartphone to also be launched in the Indian market in the coming months.

Regarding the launch, Pankaj Rana, the Business Head of Mobility Division at Panasonic India stated, "The new generation smartphone Eluga I9 fits perfectly into the users hands and gives a good grip. It is a blend of great style, powerful performance, and quality entertainment experience.