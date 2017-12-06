Panasonic Eluga I7 with 2GB RAM visits Geekbench

It looks like Panasonic is on a launch spree. Recently, the company announced the launch of the Eluga A4 priced at Rs. 12,490 and the Eluga I5 priced at Rs. 6,499. Now, Panasonic appears to be all set to unveil another one called Eluga I7.

Going by an Android Headlines report citing a Geekbench listing, a device called the Panasonic Eluga I7 has been spotted on the benchmarking tool. The listing has revealed the specifications of the smartphone revealing that it could be positioned in the entry-level market segment.

From the listing, it is clear that the Panasonic Eluga I7 will get the power from a quad-core MediaTek MT6737H SoC clocked at 1.3GHz paired with Mali-720 MP2 graphics unit. This SoC has been used by several smartphones over the past two years and is known for its performance in the entry-level devices. The processor is listed to work in conjunction with 2GB RAM for moderate performance.

The benchmark listing shows that the Panasonic smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat along with the company's software suite. Apart from this, the benchmark listing also reveals that the device has scored 621 points in the single-core test and 1816 points in the multi-core test.

Apart from these details, the Geekbench database does not reveal any further information about the Panasonic Eluga I7. And, it goes without saying that we do not have any clue regarding the pricing and availability of the smartphone too. Given that the device has started hitting the rumor mills, we can expect to see more details and pricing information to be revealed online in the coming days. Even the launch of the Eluga I7 might not be a long wait.

Until then, do stay tuned to our site as well will update you regarding the upcoming Panasonic smartphones.