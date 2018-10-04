Panasonic Eluga X1 and X1 Pro launched in India: Prices, specifications and more

Display:

In terms of display, the smartphones offer a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display comes with a notch and offers a screen resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass layered on top of the display for added protection.

Camera:

In terms of optics, the Eluga X1 and the Eluga X1 Pro sports a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens for depth sensing. Up front, the smartphones make use of an AI-backed 16MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. The cameras pack some of the standard features including Bokeh effect, Live photos, backlight effect, Professional mode, Timelapse and Group Selfie mode. Panasonic also claims that its AI scene recognition technology can identify as many as 800 scenes and also enables the slow-motion feature. It would be interesting to see how this feature performs in real-life situations.

Hardware and Software:

Under the hood, both the Eluga X1 and the Eluga X1 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Helio processor clocked at 2.0GHz and is paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU to take care of the graphics. As for the RAM and storage, the Panasonic Eluga X1 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage on the Eluga X1 is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The Eluga X1 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage in Eluga X1 Pro is also expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Both the smartphones runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, however, there is no information available at the moment if the devices will get an Android 9 Pie update or not.

Other features:

The major highlight feature of both the smartphones is the AI sense: Infrared or IR face Unlock feature. This feature uses the sensors in the front camera which helps it unlock the devices even in challenging light situations.

Both the smartphones will get a new ARBO Hub app which is Panasonic's proprietary AI-powered hub to give the users an access to multiple apps and services on a single platform. Arbo Hub learns a user's preferences and shows them recommendations based on their areas of interests. Powering both the smartphones is a 3000mAh battery, which is a bit letdown. It would have been much appreciated if the company had used a larger sized battery in both the devices.

Price and availability:

As far as the pricing and availability is concerned, the Panasonic Eluga X1 comes with a price tag of Rs 22,990, whereas, the Eluga X1 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 26,999. Both the smartphones will be available in silver and dark grey color variants. The smartphones sale will go live on October 10 and will be available on all leading retail outlets in India.