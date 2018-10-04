Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 pegged for October 15 launch; live images hit the web

Back in August, Lin Din, the Xiaomi President shared an official teaser of its upcoming flagship smartphone - Mi Mix 3. There was further confirmation that this smartphone will be launched sometime in October. Now, we have the live images of the smartphone and an alleged teaser suggesting its launch date.

Going by the teaser shared on Weibo, it looks like the Mi Mix 3 will be launched on October 15. In addition to this teaser, the hands-on images of this smartphone have been leaked giving us a glance at its bezel-less design.

Live images of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Though a hands-on image of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has been leaked, it shows only the front of the smartphone and its rear remains a mystery. The device appears to have a all-display front, which is in line with the previously leaked official renders and its predecessors. This is possible with the bezel-less design.

The display reveals that the smartphone will boot on MIUI 10 based on Android out-of-the-box. It looks like the selfie camera and earpiece will not be positioned at the front. So, we can expect them to be placed on a slider at the rear panel, which is something that is similar to the Vivo Nex S and Oppo Find X.

Rumored specifications

While there is no word regarding the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, it is rumored to arrive with dual selfie cameras, making it is a selfie-centric smartphone. The device is likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC as it is a flagship device. Also, a previous report suggested that there will be a dedicated button to activate the Xiao AI smart assistant. And, this device is believed to be launched in two memory configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

5G support is unlikely

Xiaomi is reportedly claimed to be testing the Mi Mix 3 with 5G connectivity. However, the 5G support remains unlikely as it will delay the launch of the device until next year. Only an official confirmation can reveal further details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone.