Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 to have a dedicated Xiao AI button; Mi LEX likely on cards

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is being rumored heavily of late as the next generation bezel-less smartphone is nearing its announcement. The device leaked online last month giving us a glance at its look, thanks to the image shared by Lin Bin, Xiaomi President. Ever since then, we have been coming across numerous leaks showing several aspects of this smartphone.

Lately, we saw the device hit the headlines as it received the MIIT certification and the alleged real-life images also emerged online. Now, from a Weibo user via 91mobiles, we have another leaked image of the smartphone. And, this one reveals that the device will feature a dedicated button for the Xiaomi smart assistant called Xiao AI.

Dedicated Xiao AI button

Going by the leaked image, there will be a physical button that will be dedicated to activate the Xiao AI assistant on the Mi Mix 3. The assistant works in a similar way as Siri, Google Assistant and Bixby. Eventually, it is expected to be capable of performing complex voice-based tasks and hardware operations.

The image doesn't reveal only about the dedicated Xiao AI button on the Mi Mix 3. It also shows a mysterious Mi LEX smartphone. This one is likely to be a toned-down variant of the Mi Mix 3. However, the notable aspect is that the Xiao AI smart assistant is exclusive to the company's home market China. So, this raises doubts if the device will be launched in India or the other global markets.

Expected Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specs

The upcoming Xiaomi flagship is expected to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB storage space. The device is likely to feature a manual slider to house the selfie camera, ambient sensor and earpiece. This will let the brand achieve a high screen-to-body ratio with no bezels at the sides. At its rear, it is likely to arrive with a dual camera module and a glass panel.

While the launch date remains unknown, we know that the company is prepping to launch two smartphones - Mi Mix 3 and Mi LEX. And, we are yet to know if the company will bring its Xiao AI to the global markets outside of China.