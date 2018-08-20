Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 render sans bottom bezel surfaces online

As the Xiaomi flagship in the Mi series is already official, the next big flagship to arrive from the company is the Mi Mix 3. Going by the usual launch pattern, we can expect the next-generation model to be unveiled in the coming months. While a specific launch date is yet to be revealed, it looks like it is nearing as the Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 2S have received huge discounts in the Chinese market.

Previous reports have hinted at a September announcement of the Mi Mix 3. We have also come across leaks and speculations regarding what we can expect from the smartphone. Now, a leaked render via Slashleaks has shed light on some of the interesting aspects of the smartphone including its key specifications and a likely design change.

Leaked Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 render

According to the leaked render, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 appears to have no chin. If this render turns out to be true, then it will be the first Chinese smartphone to arrive sans a bottom bezel. The iPhone X misses out on the chin but it was possible for Apple as the device is expensive but the same isn't possible for Chinese models as these are usually affordable.

The render also shows that there will be a narrow bezel at the top with a dual-camera arrangement comprising 16MP and 2MP sensors. We have seen a few leaked photos showing that the device will use a pop-up front camera as the Vivo NEX smartphones. But it remains to be seen how Xiaomi will manage to fit two cameras in such an arrangement.

Key specifications are out

In addition to revealing the design of the device, the image also reveals some of its key specifications and the possible pricing in India. The Mi Mix 3 is said to feature the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 855 SoC (and we doubt the same) paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The other aspects include 5G ready hardware, IP68 water resistant rating, 6mm thick body and a 3850mAh battery.

Expected price in India

While an official confirmation from Xiaomi is yet to be out regarding the device's launch date and specifications, the image also reveals the alleged pricing of the Mi Mix 3 in India. Going by the same, it looks like it will cost Rs. 37,999 in the country, which isn't too expensive considering its design and features.