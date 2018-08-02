Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 to launch on 15th of September: First completely bezel/notch less smartphone

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s in early 2018 and the MIX 2s was the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with improved dual camera setup and support for fast charging. However, in terms of design and aesthetics, the smartphone had an identical design as of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2.

And now, the company is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 on the 15 of September with a complete redesign offering no-notch, no-bezel design. Considering the leaked launch invite, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could be the first smartphone to achieve 95% plus screen to body ratio.

Pop-up camera

Just like the Vivo NEX, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is expected to have a pop-up module on top of the smartphone, which is expected to house a front-facing selfie camera with an LED flash unit.

In-screen fingerprint sensor

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer edition is the first smartphone from the brand to incorporate an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is also expected to feature the same. However, just like the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, the MIX 3 might just offer a physical fingerprint sensor located on the back of the smartphone (cost cutting measure).

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications

As expected, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will come with top of the line internals with a premium ceramic design. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is likely to offer a 6.0 inch or a bigger display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The company is also expected to launch other variants with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. As this will be a Mi series smartphone, the device will offer a micro SD card slot.

The smartphone is expected to offer dual camera setup similar to the one found on the Xiaomi Mi 8 with features like slow motion video recording and 4K video recording at 60fps. Other interesting features like bokeh effect. The smartphone might also feature true-depth face unlock similar to the Apple iPhone X.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 in India, as the company did not launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 or the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s. It looks like the company will stick to entry-level to mid-tier smartphones priced at Rs 20,000 or lesser.