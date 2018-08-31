Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 to launch in October with slider mechanism similar to Oppo Find X

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is almost official, where Xiaomi teases the launch of the Mi MIX 3 smartphone at IFA 2018, after the launch of the Honor Magic 2, which does have a similar design as of the Mi MIX 3. Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the company will be launching the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be made official in October 2018.

The Co-founder and the president of Xiaomi have posted a picture on the social media platform Weibo, confirming the existence and the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. However, there is no information on the actual features of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 speculated specifications

According to the reports, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have true 3D facial recognition system, similar to the Apple iPhone X and the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The smartphone is also expected to have an OLED display with 90% or more screen to body ratio with support for an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The significant difference between the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be the placement of the selfie camera. The Mi MIX 2s has a front-facing selfie camera located on the bottom left corner of the smartphone. However, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a slider mechanism similar to the one seen on the Oppo Find X, which will help the smartphone to retract or hide the selfie camera and other necessary sensors. With this technology, the company will be able to reduce the bezels to offer a notch-less and bezel-less user experience.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm. This SoC will be paired with at least 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage. Do note that just like every other Mi MIX series smartphone, the Mi MIX 3 is less likely to support storage expansion via micro SD card slot.

The smartphone will have other features similar to the Mi MIX 2s. The Mi MIX 3 is likely to have a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a ceramic build offering features like wireless charging and IP certification for water and dust resistance.