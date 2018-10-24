Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro launched for Rs. 14,490 and Rs. 17,490

Panasonic recently took the wraps off a budget smartphone called Eluga Ray 530. Today, the company has announced the launch of two new smartphones in the mid-range market segment. The latest market entrants are the Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro. Both these smartphones have a notch display and dual cameras with AI capabilities.

Price and availability

Panasonic Eluga Z1 is priced at Rs. 14,490 and the Eluga Z1 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,490. Both these devices have been launched in Black, Blue and Gold colors and will go on sale starting from October 31 via the offline stores all over the country.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 duo specifications

Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro have similar specifications except for the difference in the RAM and storage capacity. Both the handsets bestow a 6.19-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with the Dragon Trail Pro glass protection. Under the hood, these new Panasonic smartphones employ a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor based on the 12nm process clubbed with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

While the Eluga Z1 has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, the Eluga Z1 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Both the phones come with a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of expandable storage space.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the new smartphones from Panasonic come with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with LED flash. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera also with AI beautify, face unlock and LED flash.

These smartphones have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an AI-powered hub called ARBO Hub providing users with access to multiple apps and services on the platform and features such as AI and Machine Learning for recommendations.

The other goodies of these smartphones from Panasonic's stable include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, 4G VoLTE, GPS and dual-SIM support. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphones from within pumping enough battery life.