Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 launched in India for Rs. 8,999

After the launch of the Eluga Ray 600, Panasonic has come up with another smartphone called Eluga Ray 530. The latest smartphone has been launched in Blue and Black colors and is priced at Rs. 8,999. It is already up for sale via the offline stores all over the country.

The highlights of the smartphone include Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, a quad-core MediaTek processor, Face Unlock and a selfie flash. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot and dedicated dual SIM card slots. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the Arbo Hub, AI-powered app along with self-learning technology.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 specifications

Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 bestows a HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 18:9. On the hardware front, this smartphone makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor paired with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. This processor is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default storage space. As there is a dedicated microSD card slot, users can get up to 128GB of additional storage without compromising the dual SIM capability.

For imaging, the Panasonic smartphone makes use of a 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a dedicated selfie flash. The other goodies on board the latest Panasonic smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a 3000mAh battery.

Competition

With these specifications, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 priced at Rs. 8,999 will rival against the recently launched Asus Zenfone Max M1, Xiaomi Redmi 6 and other budget smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country. We can get to know the performance of this smartphone in a detailed review to know how well it can stack up against its rivals.