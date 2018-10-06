Panasonic to launch first waterdrop notch display smartphone in December

A few days back, Panasonic launched two smartphones - Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro. These devices are the first ones from the company to feature AI cameras and notch displays. Of the duo, the Pro variant is the first smartphone from the company to feature wireless charging support. These smartphones were launched for Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 26,990 respectively and will go on sale from October 10.

Upcoming Panasonic smartphones

Soon after the launch, the company's roadmap for the near future has been revealed by a 91mobiles report. It notes that Panasonic is in plans to launch the first smartphone with a waterdrop notch display. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed but it is expected to be available for purchase sometime in December 2018 or January 2019.

While the other aspects of this smartphone aren't known for now, we can infer that Panasonic has picked up the trend of launching waterdrop notch smartphones, which is a trend set by Oppo and Vivo. But that's not all! The report citing a Panasonic executive further notes that the brand is in plans to launch another smartphone with IR-based Face Unlock and support for wireless charging. This device is likely to be launched in April 2019.

When it comes to the pricing, both the upcoming smartphones from the brand are expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. In that case, we can expect the soon-to-be-launched smartphones to rival the other popular smartphones such as the Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor Play and others.

Panasonic Eluga X1 and X1 Pro highlights

Newly launched Panasonic Eluga X1 smartphones are mid-range offerings running Android 8.1 Oreo. These devices use a MediaTek Helio P60 processor and get the power from a 3000mAh battery. The Eluga X1 has a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space while the Pro variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.